16 lead Miscellaneous Kit Spare Parts Kit

16 lead spare parts kit for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs. Kit contains: 9*2 colored marking clips, 4 banana post adapters, 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 lead separators 3.4 diameter and instructions for use.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Shielded
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|