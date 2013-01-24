Shielded long limb lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 13*2 colored rings and 5*2 colored clips for AAMI and IEC, 4 banana post adapters and instructions for use. No clips pre-assembled.