3-lead set Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

3-lead set Grabber AAMI, tele lead set with detachable shield

Telemetry Lead Set

989803151971

Gray wire, grabber connectors, with detachable shield, Length 34 inches (85cm), 1 pack = 1 lead set, to be used with Philips Instrument TRX4851A, M4841A Transceiver from IntelliVue Telemetry System M2601B (862108).

