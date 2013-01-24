Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe Sensor

Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe

Sensor

989803162621

Find similar products

Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe, Reusable; Autoclavable, size: 12 Fr, probe length - 10' (3.1m), 1/4" phone plug type included. NOT ORDERABLE IN CANADA.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803163281
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sensor Size
  • 12 FR
Cable Length
  • 3.1 m (10.2')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand