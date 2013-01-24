Home
Clear Tab/Snap Adapter Accessories

Clear Tab/Snap Adapter 10/bag

Accessories

989803166031

Universal Clear Tab/Snap Adapter to Cardiograph Lead. Enables the connection from 3mm - 4mm post banana plug coming from the Cardiograph to tab & snap style electrodes. 1 bag = 10 adapters. Adapter can be sterilized by ethylene oxide - not steam sterilizable. Adapters are for use with Philips PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs 860315 and 860310.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 10 adapters
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

