Waterproof Carry Pouch Cases, Bags &amp; Pouches

Waterproof Carry Pouch box of 50

Cases, Bags & Pouches

989803174141

Designed to be worn by patient for IntelliVue MX40 or IntelliVue Cableless NBP Measurement. Waterproof to allow IntelliVue MX40 in shower. Cableless Measurements are not to be used in shower. 1 box = 50 pouches.

