4 lead Set white with white grabbers (IEC color coded) for use with Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system FC2010 and FC2020. Connecting to a 5 pin trunk socket. Use with M1949A 5+5 ECG trunk cable. Leads are 1.6m (3.3ft) long. Packaged 1 set per bag
