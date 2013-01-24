Home
4 lead Set Grabber Lead Set

4 lead Set Grabber IC, 16 lead Hemo

Lead Set

989803174241

4 lead Set white with white grabbers (IEC color coded) for use with Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system FC2010 and FC2020. Connecting to a 5 pin trunk socket. Use with M1949A 5+5 ECG trunk cable. Leads are 1.6m (3.3ft) long. Packaged 1 set per bag

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 860338
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')
Number of Leads
  • 4
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

