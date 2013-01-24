The Philips Soft System Case is lightweight and medium sized, and allows room for a spare battery, spare pads, and an optional Infant/Child Key. This case is intended for environments where the defibrillator is protected from excessive moisture and harsh treatment. A Pads Sentry (989803150011) is included so SMART Pads III can be tested and stored for fast deployment. The FR3's flashing Green Ready Light can be easily seen through the clear window without having to open the case.