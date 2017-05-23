Home
Micro NeoLead Electrode

Micro NeoLead AAMI, radiolucent lead

Electrode

989803183141

Pouch of 3 radiolucent pre-attached leadwire (24”) pediatric/neonatal electrodes. Hydrogel/Hydrocolloid adhesive. AAMI, Standard DIN connector. 1” x 3/8”. 50 pouches/box

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 3 electrodes per pouch, 50 pouches per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Material
  • Soft cloth
Elecrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Elecrode Size
  • 25 mm x 9.5 mm (1'' x 0.4'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire

