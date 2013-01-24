Pouch of 3 radiolucent pre-attached leadwire (60cm) pediatric/neonatal electrodes. Hydrogel/Hydrocolloid adhesive. IEC, Standard DIN connector. 25mm x 9.5mm. 50 pouches/box
