The AngioSculptX Drug-Coated PTCA Scoring Balloon Catheter is built on the trusted AngioSculpt scoring balloon platform and is designed for lumen gain through controlled dissection with enhanced drug delivery. This unique mechanism of action aims at providing improved acute and long term outcomes while leaving nothing behind. The AngioSculptX catheter is the only device you need for both plaque scoring and drug delivery in challenging coronary cases such as ISR.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The AngioSculptX catheter is based on the same innovative AngioSculpt platform:
1. With helical scoring elements locking the device in place, stabilizing inflation¹,² during drug-delivery to minimize geographical-miss.
2. Uniform luminal enlargement thanks to Nitinol elements delivering 15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ to optimize balloon-to-vessel contact.
3. Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,², no flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶ for a low rate of adjunctive stenting.
Potential for Better Drug Uptake
Potential for Better Drug Uptake
The unique scoring mechanism of the AngioSculptX catheter is designed for lumen gain improvement through controlled dissection with enhanced drug delivery:
1. Targeted drug-delivery by scoring minimizes balloon slippage to enable accurate balloon positioning¹,³,⁴, stable inflation prevents inadvertent movement when coating is in contact with vessel¹,³,⁴
2. Proprietary anti-restenotic formulation: 3 μg/mm² Paclitaxel, NDGA excipient to facilitate drug transfer to tissue (animal pK Study)
Pharmacokinetics (animal pK Study) associated with:
1. Demonstrated desired drug tissue transfer
2. Efficacious tissue drug dose through 28 days
3. Proven transfer of paclitaxel from the balloon to the artery wall
4. NDGA rapidly metabolized by body and not detected at any time points in tissue
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.