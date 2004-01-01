Search terms

ComboMap provides simultaneous pressure and flow measurements in one easy-to-use combined system. The ComboMap system also offers a color LCD touchscreen user interface, remote control, digital data storage on CD-R disc, and flexibility in the sterile field.

Features
ComboMap pressure and flow system offers simultaneous pressure and flow measurements. ComboMap features a color LCD touchscreen with remote control on a maneuverable cart system that provides mobile flexibility.

ComboMap pressure and flow system offers a quick and easy basic pressure mode, and is compatible with all major physiological recording systems. Multiple physiological input/output ports allow for ease of research use.

Specifications

Dimensions
Dimensions
Computer
  • 16" (Height), 18" (Width), 8.5" (Depth)
Cart
  • 33" (Width)
Operating range
Operating range
Temperature range
  • 60°-90° F
Humidity
  • 10-90% non-condensing
Altitude
  • 10,000 ft
Input power
Input power
90-130 VAC 50/60 Hz, 1 Amp
  • VAC, Hz, Amp
180-260 VAC 50/60 Hz, 0.5 Amp
  • VAC, Hz, Amp
Weight
Weight
Computer
  • 30 lbs.
Cart
  • 60 lbs.

