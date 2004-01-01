ComboMap provides simultaneous pressure and flow measurements in one easy-to-use combined system. The ComboMap system also offers a color LCD touchscreen user interface, remote control, digital data storage on CD-R disc, and flexibility in the sterile field.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|Computer
|
|Cart
|
|Temperature range
|
|Humidity
|
|Altitude
|
|90-130 VAC 50/60 Hz, 1 Amp
|
|180-260 VAC 50/60 Hz, 0.5 Amp
|
|Computer
|
|Cart
|
|Computer
|
|Cart
|
|Temperature range
|
|Humidity
|
|Computer
|
|Cart
|
|Temperature range
|
|Humidity
|
|Altitude
|
|90-130 VAC 50/60 Hz, 1 Amp
|
|180-260 VAC 50/60 Hz, 0.5 Amp
|
|Computer
|
|Cart
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.