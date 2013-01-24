Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

TightRail Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

TightRail

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

IGTDTRRDS

Find similar products

With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Specifications

Model Number 545-509
Model Number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-511
Model Number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-513
Model Number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand