Reusable Adult SpO2 Sensor

Reusable Adult SpO2 finger, 8-pin connector

Sensor

M1191BL

The M1191BL is our new glove sensor with improvements in patient comfort, fit, signal quality, and strain relief.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>50 kg (<gt/>110lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • N/A
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')

