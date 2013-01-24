Home
Reusable adult and pediatric SpO₂ ear clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Reusable adult and pediatric SpO₂ ear clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

M1194A

Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>40 kg (<gt/>88 lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
