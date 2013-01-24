Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Comfort Care, Adult Cuff

Comfort Care, Adult

Cuff

M1574A

Find similar products

Photo shows comfort cuff product family. Multi-patient reusable latex-free NIBP Comfort Care Cuff for adult patients. Use with M1598B or M1599B interconnect cable.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand