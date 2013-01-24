With 12-pin ECG input connector for connection to 6 lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9ft.). Use with led sets: M1680A, M1532A, M1682A, M1537A, M1684A, M1557A, M1681A, M1533A, M1683A, M1538A, M1685A, M1558A. AAMI and IEC labels included.