Infant Disposable SpO2 Sensor

Infant Disposable SpO2 24/case

Sensor

M1902B

SpO2 OxiMax (TM) monitoring sensor for Infant digit. Recommended patient size: 3 to 20 kg (7 to 44 lbs). Available from Philips only in Europe and Japan.

