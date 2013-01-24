Home
Disposable EEG Snap Electrode

Disposable EEG Snap

Electrode

M1935A

40 mm (1.57") diameter, foam, silver/silver chloride disposable, pre-gelled EEG snap electrode.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • EEG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1027A,M1027B
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .280 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 25 wet gel electrodes per bag = 100 electrodes per case
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1934A
EEG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Gel-Type
  • Wet Gel
Pre-gelled
  • Yes
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Size
  • 40 mm (1.6'') diameter
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap; Grabber
Storage Temperature Range
  • N/A

