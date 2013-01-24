Charger for the Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery Battery

Home
In hospital and EMS environments, where the useful life of a defibrillator's disposable battery can be consumed in a relatively short period of time, the Rechargeable Battery (M3848A) provides a cost-effective option for frequent-use applications, such as back-to-back sudden cardiac arrest responses and monitoring patients during transport. This Lithium-Ion battery is fully charged (using the Charger M3849A) in just 3 hours to provide 100 shocks (typical) or 5 hours (typical) of ECG display time. The "fuel gauge" on the FR2+ displays the battery's remaining power. Under normal conditions, the Rechargeable Battery withstands 300 charge-discharge cycles or 2.5.years of use.

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3848A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .907 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 charger and 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3848A

