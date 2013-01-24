Home
Gentle Care Cuff 2 Hose, Small Adult (10), NIBP,single-patient

Cuff

M4584B

Soft Disposable NIBP Cuff, Double Hose, Small Adult (10)

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • For use with double hose monitors
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .640 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B.
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Small Adult
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 20.5 to 28.5 cm
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 10.6 cm (4.2'')
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 24 cm (9.4''); Cuff: 42 cm (16.5'')
Number of Hoses
  • 2
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

