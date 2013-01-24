Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

InnoSpire Compressor nebuliser system

InnoSpire Mini

Compressor nebuliser system

NOCTN191

Find similar products

InnoSpire Mini allows patients to nebulise their medications whenever they want and wherever they may be. Compact lightweight and reliable, it provides independence for people who want to get the most out of life.

Contact us

Specifications

General system
General system
Nebulization rate
  • 0.2 ml/min
Nebulization capacity²
  • 8 ml
Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
  • ~ 5.0 µm
Maximum pressure of compressor³
  • 30 PSI
Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
  • ~ 8 l/min
Average flow rate of compressor⁴
  • 3.4 l/min
Compressor Weight
  • 0.93 pounds (0.42 kilograms)
Battery Weight
  • 0.4 pounds (0.188 kilograms)
Compressor Size
  • 4.5” x 3.5” x 2.1”
Battery Size
  • 4.5” x 3.5” x 0.8”
Electrical requirements for Compressor
  • 12V DC, 1250 mA
Electrical requirements for Battery
  • 12V DC, 1700 mAh
Operating range
  • 41° to 104° F

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand