PrimaryDiagnost Cost effective radiography system

PrimaryDiagnost gives you access to a Philips radiography system with an excellent price/performance ratio. Capable of a wide range of exam types, it will boost your clinical confidence, help deliver fast diagnoses, and expand your medical services.
|Dual-focus rotating anode tube
|
|Maximum voltage
|
|Tube overload protection
|
|High-voltage generator
|
|Anatomically Programmed Radiography
|
|Automatic Exposure Control
|
|Tube overload protection
|
|Automatic mains voltage compensation
|
|Documentation of post-exposure data
|
|Vertical stand with 3 AEC chambers
|
|Vertical lift maximum
|
|Central beam minimum upper floor
|
|Central beam maximum upper floor
|
|Standard grid
|
|Object-to-image receiver distance (AR)
|
|Object-to-detector distance (DR)
|
|Longitudinal travel
|
|Vertical travel
|
|Rotation of tube around vertical axis
|
|X-ray tube rotation
|
|Source-image-distance
|
|Radiographic table
|
|Table height
|
|Tabletop dimensions
|
|Maximum patient weight
|
|Tabletop travel
|
|Standard grid
|
|Powerful computer
|
|Storage capacity
|
|LCD color monitor
|
|Central operating workspot for entire X-ray examination
|
|UNIQUE
|
|Integrated generator console
|
|DICOM software
|
|DICOM licenses
|
|Digital tethered detector with High Stability Scinitillator
|
|Image matrix size
|
|Pixel size
|