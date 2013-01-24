Home
IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner Digital pathology slide scanner

IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold20 slides)
Total handling and imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent(15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.25 μm/pixel
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20,Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended),Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no condensation)
  • 20 - 80% (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 656 x 933 x 587mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 137 kg
Power supply
  • 110-230 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 150 Watts
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors,Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or1G/100MB

