EP Cockpit Control and confidence all around

Flexible viewing options in the EP lab. Resize and enlarge information on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL.
EP cockpit opens the way for a new generation of electrophysiology interventional labs. This revolutionary concept combines our proven Allura Xper FD X-ray family with a number of innovations designed specifically for EP interventions. It helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle.