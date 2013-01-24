XperSwing Less risk, more info, new 3D insight to coronary artery diagnosis

Search terms
A dual axis rotational angiography where C-arm rotates in curved trajectories around the patient, allowing imaging in all desired anatomical views in a single run. Reduce contrast dose, reduce radiation exposures.
Dual axis rotation
Multiple scans reduced to one run
Diagnostic confidence is improved
Dose management benefits
