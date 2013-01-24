Home
XperSwing Less risk, more info, new 3D insight to coronary artery diagnosis

XperSwing

Less risk, more info, new 3D insight to coronary artery diagnosis

OPT07

A dual axis rotational angiography where C-arm rotates in curved trajectories around the patient, allowing imaging in all desired anatomical views in a single run. Reduce contrast dose, reduce radiation exposures.

Features
Dual axis rotation

Xper Swing replaces two single axis runs with one dual axis run for the left and right coronary artery. Unlike conventional coronary angio which acquires multiple stationary views, an Xper Swing rotation can begin in the left anterior oblique (LAO), caudal orientation and end in the right anterior oblique (RAO), cranical orientiation in one acquisition run.
Multiple scans reduced to one run

C-arm rotates in curved, dual axis trajectory around the patient. By combining a few diagnostic shots in a single run reducing Contrast dose and Radiation Exposure to the patient.
Diagnostic confidence is improved

Unexpected angles are presented as part of an XperSwing. These views of the coronary tree provide additional support for lesion assessment and can expose views of vasculature anatomy that might be hidden in a normal 2D X-ray angiogram.
Dose management benefits

Chronic coronary disease patients risk contrast induced nephropathy and the short and long term effects of ionizing radiation. An XperSwing rotation may save on contrast volume and X-ray dose over conventional angiography.

