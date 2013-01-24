Search terms
Gain new clarity and risk management capabilities with OncoSuite* – the world’s first complete solution for embolization and ablation oncology procedures. This treatment environment can offer life-changing opportunities for your patients.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
OncoSuite: All interventional oncology in one room
AlluraClarity FD20 interventional system: 3D imaging for interventional oncology
19 bit detector and DualPhase C-arm: Never before seen images of lesions
Next generation 16 bit FD20 detector technology: Enhanced specificity for XperCT
DualPhase C-arm: First DualPhase acquisition for oncology
EmboGuide: Workflow-based embolization guidance
XperGuide Ablation: Towards controlled results
AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ technology: Better definition of vessel structure
Integrated CX50 xMATRIX ultrasound system: High quality ultrasound tableside
Advanced Conductive Cooling: Aids consistent imaging performance
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand