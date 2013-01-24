MRI in RT – a new vision for radiotherapy

Despite MRI’s potential for radiotherapy, integrating the modality into the workflow can present challenges – specifically the novelty of a changed workflow and adjusting to the unique requirements for MRI use in radiation therapy versus as a diagnostic modality only .
Whether you are looking for a dedicated system in the RT department or for a shared service with radiology, Philips is committed to facilitating the integration of MRI and to helping you realize the benefits of MRI in radiation therapy.