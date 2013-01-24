Home
Recycling passports
Patient Monitoring

Please find herewith the recycling passports for Patient Monitoring products.

 

Patient Monitors

 
Efficia CM Patient Monitors  CM10 -883301, CM12 – 883303, CM100-883300, CM120-883302, CM150-883304
SureSigns VS2i/VS2+

863275, 863276, 863277/863278, 863279
SureSigns VM1 

863264, 863265, 863266
SureSigns VS2  Models 863079,863080,863081,863082
SureSigns VS3 

Models 863069, 863070, 863071,

863072, 863073, 863074
SureSigns VS4 Model 863283
MP2/X2 Patient Monitors  Models M8102A / M3002A
Intellivue MP5  Model M8105A
IntellivueMP20/MP30  Models M8001A / M8002A
IntellivueMP40/MP50  Models M8003A / M8004A
IntellivueMP60/MP70  Models M8005A / M8007A
IntellivueMP80/MP90

Models M8008A / M8010A
M3 Model M3046A
MX40  Models 865350, 865351, 865352
MX800  Model 865240
ICG Monitor 

Models 862146 / 453564012601
CO2 Transducer Sensor  Model M1460A
6-Slot Module Rack  Model M1276A
Anesthetic Gas Module  Model M1026B
15in TFT Touch XGA Display 

Model M8031A
17in TFT Touch

Model M8033C
SureSigns VSV Monitor

Model M863067
IntelliVue MX400 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015 Model 866060
IntelliVue MX450 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015  Model 866062
IntelliVue MX500 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015  Model 866064
IntelliVue MX550 Patient Monitor Rev 20-May-2015  Model 866066
SureSigns Central CMS 200 Display Model 863291
Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Display  Model 863352
Philips SureSigns Central Printer  Model 863291-90027 
Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System Printer    Model 863291-90027 
Monitoring System Speaker Bar    Model 453564381621 
Philips SureSigns Central      Model 863291
Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System  Model 863291-90026
Efficia CMS200 License Keys

Model 453564567571, 453564567581, 453564567591,453564591851 453564567601,453564409671

 

Intellivue Telemetry System

  
Access Point  Models M842A / 453563495091
Access Point Controller  Models M3171 / 453564009481
Synchronization Unit

Models M4844A / 453564025901
IntelliVue CL SpO2 Pod Rev 20-May-2015

Model 865215
IntelliVue CL NBP Pod Rev 20-May-2015 

Model 865216
IntelliVue CL Respiration Pod Rev 20-May-2015 

Model 865218
IntelliVue CL Charging Station Rev 20-May-2015

Model 865220
IntelliVue CL Transmitter Rev 20-May-2015

Model 865221
IntelliVue CL Hotspot Rev 20-May-2015

Model 865222
IntelliVue CL Transmitter Base Station Rev 20-May-2015 

Model 865237

 

Telemetry

  
Philips Telemetry System Transmitter  Model M2601A
Philips Telemetry System Receiver  Model M2603A
Philips Telemetry System Mainframe  Model M2604A
Philips Telemetry System Line Amplifier  Model M2606A
Philips Telemetry System Power Tee  Model M2607A
Philips Telemetry System Antenna Combiner  Model M2608A
Philips Telemetry System Band Pass Filter

Model M2612A
Philips Telemetry System Frequency Converter  Model M2616A
Telemon B  Model M2636B
Telemon C   Model M2636C
Power Distribution Module  Models 3166-60000 / M3166A
Battery Extender  Model M2601-60189
PWD Transmitter  Model 862108
PWD Transmitter

Model 862439

 

General

  
CareNet Controller  Model 7851B
Battery Reconditioner AGI-3002  Model M4791A
Universal Power Converter  Models M4792A / 453563464761
USB 2-Channel Recorder  Models M3176C / 862120
Thermal Array Recorder Module  Model 1116B
4-Channel Thermal Recorder 

Models M3160A / M3160-60001 
Intellibridge EC40-80  Model 865056
Smarthopping 2.4GHz Access Point  Model 989803171221
Smarthopping Access Point Controller  Model 865346

 

Fetal Monitors

  
Series 50A/IP Fetal Monitor  Models M1351A / M1353A
Series 50XM/XMO Fetal Monitor  Models M1350B/C
Avalon CTS Base Station and Transducers  Model Base Station M2720A
Model Transducers M2725A, M2726A, M2727A 
Avalon FM20/30  Models M2702A/M2703A
Avalon FM40/50  Models M2704A/M2705A

 

Invivo Patient Monitors
Essential MRI Patient Monitor  Model 865353
Expression IP5  Model 865471
Expression Patient Monitor  Model 865214
Precess Patient Monitor

Model 3160, 3160 DCU, 3160 WPU
4500MRI Pulse Oximeter

Model 3109-1 & 3109-3
Millennia Patient Monitor

Model 3155MVS
Magnitude Patient Monitor  Model 3150M
MR400 Product Recycling Passport Rev 20-May-2015  Model 866185
Expression MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System Rev 30-June-2015 Model 866120

 

Anesthesia Care

  
Dameca MRI508 Rev 3-June-2015 Model 10651MRI-00
IntelliSave AX700 Rev 20-May-2015 Model 10623-00
Siesta i Whispa Rev 20-May-2015 Model 10651-00
Siesta iTS Rev 20-May-2015 Model 10653-00

