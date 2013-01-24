Home
    Made for maximum impact, discover the latest suite of Signage solutions from Philips Professional Display Solutions. With super high brightness and ultra high resolution, content comes to life for flawless audience engagement and better results. Explore the industry-specific innovations and create the perfect custom set-up for your needs.
    The new B-Line display seamlessly integrated into corporate systems for efficient control, and provides smarter ways to connect both wirelessly and directly for smoother meetings.
    Create a custom Videowall of any shape with the bezel-free LED display or experience the unique features of the Q-Line, D-Line, P-Line, T-Line, C-Line, H-Line, and X-Line displays. Do more with Android, create interactive experiences with touch technology, or utilise CMND for smarter control.
    Experience total creative freedom with the bezel-free LED Videowall Display, which allows you to combine as many displays as you like to form a custom shape of any size.
    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    See how Philips Professional Display Solutions creates custom installations to help the world’s leading brands achieve their goals.
