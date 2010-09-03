Search terms

  • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
  • Pause, postpone or advance a
    replenishment shipment
  • Cancel anytime
  • No returns
  • To manage and cancel your
    subscription, log into your account
  • Try the device with monthly payments
  • Easy cancellation of your subscription
  • Free delivery and returns
  • Manage your subscription through your personal account

Professional LED LCD TV

19HFL3232D/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfectly reliable for your guests Perfectly reliable for your guests Perfectly reliable for your guests
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED LCD TV

    19HFL3232D/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LED LCD TV

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Perfectly reliable for your guests

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

      Perfectly reliable for your guests

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Professional LED LCD TV

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Perfectly reliable for your guests

        With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV. See all benefits

        Similar products

        See all EasySuite

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          Professional LED LCD TV

          Professional LED LCD TV

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Perfectly reliable for your guests

          Philips Hospitality LED LCD TV

          • 19" EasySuite
          • LED
          • DVB-T MPEG 2/4
          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

          Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

          Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

          The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, MP3 music and video files on most USB sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot on the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on-screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

          Welcome message on screen display

          A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

          Volume limitation

          This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

          Installation menu locking

          Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          Programmable Switch On Channel

          Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Additional headphone connection for personal listening

          This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

          Advanced EPG and channel list

          The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

          One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

          One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            Widescreen
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            19  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            48  cm
            Colour cabinet
            Whiskey tint deco front with high gloss black cabinet
            Brightness
            300  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
            • 3D Combfilter
            • Active Control
            • Colour Enhancement
            • Colour Transient Improvement
            • Digital Crystal Clear
            • Digital Noise Reduction
            • Luminance Transient Improver
            • Progressive scan
            • Sharpness Adjustment
            • 3D MA deinterlacing
            • Automatic skin tone correction
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
            • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
            Display screen type
            LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
            Panel resolution
            1366 x 768p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            150,000:1
            Response time (typical)
            6  ms
            Viewing angle
            178º (H)/178º (V)
            Peak Luminance ratio
            74  %
            Screen enhancement
            Anti-Reflection coated screen

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer formats
            • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
            • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
            • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
            Video formats
            • 480i, 60 Hz
            • 480p, 60 Hz
            • 576i, 50 Hz
            • 576p, 50 Hz
            • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
            • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Tuner bands
            • Hyperband
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            TV system
            • PAL I
            • PAL B/G
            • SECAM B/G
            • SECAM L/L'
            • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
            Digital TV
            DVB-T MPEG4
            Number of Pre-set Channels
            999
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Playback Formats
            • MP3
            • JPEG Still pictures
            • Slideshow files (.alb)

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Plug and Play
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • Fine Tuning
            • PLL Digital Tuning
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Autostore
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Installation menu locking
            • Security menu access
            • Keyboard lock-out
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • On-Screen Display
            • Programme List
            • Side Control
            • Graphical User Interface
            Clock
            Sleep Timer
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Welcome message
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Sleep timer
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • 4:3
            • Movie expand 14:9
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Subtitle Zoom
            • Super Zoom
            • Auto Format
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Remote Control
            • low battery detection
            • battery anti-theft protection
            Interactive hotel features
            • Block automatic channel update
            • Block over-the-air SW download
            Remote control type
            22AV1104B (RC6)
            Prison mode
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
            Teletext
            1000-page Hypertext
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF
            Teletext enhancements
            • Fast text
            • Programme information Line

          • Healthcare

            Control
            Multi remote control
            Safety
            Double isolation Class II
            Convenience
            • Headphone out
            • Independent main speaker mute

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            2 x 3 W
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Smart Sound
            Sound System
            Nicam Stereo

          • Loudspeakers

            Built-in speakers
            2

          • Connectivity

            Number of HDMI connections
            1
            Audio Output - Digital
            Coaxial (cinch)
            Number of Scarts
            1
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            Front/Side connections
            • Audio L/R in
            • CVBS in
            • Headphones Out
            • USB 2.0
            Ext 1 Scart
            • Audio L/R
            • RGB
            • CVBS in/out
            HDMI 1
            HDMI v1.3
            Other connections
            • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
            • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
            • Common Interface
            Ext 2
            • Audio L/R in
            • YPbPr in

          • Power

            Mains power
            220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 40°C
            Standby power consumption
            0.25 W
            Power consumption (typical)
            27  W
            Annual energy consumption
            39.42  kW·h
            Presence of lead
            Yes*

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Remote Control
            • Batteries for remote control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop stand
            • Warranty Leaflet
            Optional accessories
            • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3100/10
            • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
            • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

          • Dimensions

            Box depth
            130  mm
            Product weight
            3.16  kg
            Set Width
            455  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            455  mm
            Wall-mount compatible
            75 x 75 mm
            Box height
            409  mm
            Box width
            585  mm
            Set Height
            303  mm
            Set Depth
            49.6  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            329  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            138  mm
            Product weight (+stand)
            3.32  kg

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
              • Annual energy consumption is calculated using the typical power consumption of 4 hours per day, 365 days per year.
              • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.