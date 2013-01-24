Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Tabletop stand
Great value in a modern design
This energy-efficient Hospitality TV can be installed efficiently using USB cloning and comes with dedicated hospitality features such as menu and control locking. See all benefits
Professional LED TV
A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customised easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
With LED backlighting, you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours
To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not needed by the detention market, like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.
The translucent back cover will uncover hidden materials within the TV set. Ideally suited for installations within prisons and detention centres.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
With advanced volume control, you can select the start-up volume of the TV and predefine the volume range of the TV set, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding the disturbance of neighbouring guests.
By disabling or enabling joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.
Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum convenience for guests and to avoid unnecessary reinstallation costs.
Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
