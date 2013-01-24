Other items in the box
- DC power adapter
- HDMI cable
- Power plug
- Quick start guide
- USB cable
Make it personal
Promote. Inform. Intrigue. This clear, responsive Philips Multi-Touch Smart Display makes a superb all-in-one solution. Content is simple to manage remotely and it's easy to connect 4G modules. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Multi-Touch Display
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day.
The built-in camera, mic and speaker make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.
Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.
Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot access the local network.
Picture/Display
Operating system
Internal Player
Camera
Sound
Communication
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Regulatory approvals/Others
Accessories
Operating conditions
Miscellaneous
Dimensions
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution