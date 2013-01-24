Home
24HFL2889P/12
    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips' renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips' renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips' renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

    From hotel room to boardroom, give them Philips' renowned picture quality with this budget-friendly standalone professional TV. Benefit from simple, lightning-fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Keep it simple

      Standalone Pro TV.

      • 24" Studio
      • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC

      Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      Secure menu and control locking

      By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.

      USB auto playback. Music, movies and more

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Transparent back cover. For installation in secure sites

      To control communication, this Philips Professional TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not needed by the detention market, like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports. To ensure security, this TV also has a transparent back cover for more secure installations.

      Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        60  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        24  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        220  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        5 (2x2.5)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • Equalizer
        • Balance
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Features
        Translucent back cover

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Rear Connectivity

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • HDMI 1.4
        • ARC
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Coaxial (SPDIF)
        Scart
        • CVBS
        • RGB
        • SVHS
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        AV input
        CVBS+L/R (Cinch)
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through

      • Features

        Digital services
        • Subtitles
        • Teletext
        • MHEG
        • Now&Next
        • 8d EPG
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Your brand
        Welcome Logo
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Switch On control
        • Channel/Source
        • Picture Style
        • Volume (incl. HP)
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Power control
        Green/fast start-up
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        Multi-Remote Control
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • HEVC
        • TS
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SSA SUB
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@30Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop Stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        19  W
        Annual energy consumption
        27  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 45°C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        554  mm
        Set Height
        341  mm
        Set Depth
        39/63  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        554  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        372  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        135  mm
        Product weight
        3.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        3.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 75 x 75 mm

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

