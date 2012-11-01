Search terms

  • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
  • Pause, postpone or advance a
    replenishment shipment
  • Cancel anytime
  • No returns
  • To manage and cancel your
    subscription, log into your account
  • Try the device with monthly payments
  • Easy cancellation of your subscription
  • Free delivery and returns
  • Manage your subscription through your personal account

Professional LED TV

26HFL3007D/10
  • Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED TV

    26HFL3007D/10

    Great value in a modern design

    With this thin and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LED TV

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Great value in a modern design

      With this thin and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      Great value in a modern design

      With this thin and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Professional LED TV

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Great value in a modern design

        With this thin and energy efficient Hospitality LED LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Allow your guests to buy premium content and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

        Similar products

        See all EasySuite

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          Professional LED TV

          Professional LED TV

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Great value in a modern design

          with thin and power-saving LED technology

          • 26" EasySuite
          • LED
          • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Additional headphone connection for personal listening

          This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

          ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate the guest menu to find channels from their home country, news and hotel information easily without the need for an interactive entertainment system.

          Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

          With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

          Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

          All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

          SmartInfo for branded hotel info pages even offline

          SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            16:9
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            26  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            66  cm
            Colour cabinet
            High gloss black cabinet
            Display
            LED HD TV
            Brightness
            300  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            Digital Crystal Clear
            Panel resolution
            1366 x 768p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            100,000:1
            Response time (typical)
            4  ms
            Viewing angle
            160º (H)/150º (V)

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer inputs
            up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
            Video inputs
            • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
            • up to 1920 x 1080p

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            TV system
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            Digital TV
            • DVB-C MPEG4*
            • DVB-T MPEG4*
            • DVB-C MPEG2*
            • DVB-T MPEG2*
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Video Playback Formats
            • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
            • MPEG-1
            • MPEG-2
            • Containers: AVI, MKV
            • MPEG-4
            • WMV9/VC1
            Music Playback Formats
            • AAC
            • MP3
            Picture Playback Formats
            JPEG

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Plug and Play
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • PLL Digital Tuning
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Autostore
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Cloning of TV settings via RF
            • Installation menu locking
            • Security menu access
            • Keyboard lock-out
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • On-Screen Display
            • Programme List
            • Side Control
            • Graphical User Interface
            Clock
            Sleep Timer
            Clock Enhancements
            Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Welcome message
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Sleep timer
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • 4:3
            • Movie expand 14:9
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Subtitle Zoom
            • Super Zoom
            • Auto Format
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Remote Control
            • low battery detection
            • battery anti-theft protection
            Interactive hotel features
            • Block automatic channel update
            • MyChoice
            • ThemeTV Lite
            Remote control type
            22AV1108A (RC6)
            Prison mode
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
            Teletext
            1000-page Smart Text
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF

          • Healthcare

            Control
            Multi remote control
            Safety
            Double isolation Class II
            Convenience
            • Headphone out
            • Independent main speaker mute

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            6 W (2 x 3 W)
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Treble and Bass Control
            • Clear Sound

          • Loudspeakers

            Built-in speakers
            2

          • Connectivity

            Number of AV connections
            1
            Number of HDMI connections
            3
            HDMI features
            Audio Return Channel
            Number of components in (YPbPr)
            1
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            • Remote control pass-through
            • System audio control
            Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
            1
            Number of USBs
            1
            Other connections
            • Antenna IEC75
            • Headphone out
            • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
            • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
            • Digital audio out (coaxial)

          • Power

            Mains power
            220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 35°C
            Standby power consumption
            &lt;0.3 W
            Energy Label Class
            A
            EU Energy Label power
            30  W
            Annual energy consumption
            44  kW·h

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Remote Control
            • Batteries for remote control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop stand
            • Warranty Leaflet
            Optional accessories
            Set up remote 22AV8573/00

          • Dimensions

            Box depth
            115  mm
            Product weight
            4.66  kg
            Set Width
            632.6  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            632.6  mm
            Wall-mount compatible
            100 x 100 mm
            Box height
            508  mm
            Box width
            715  mm
            Set Height
            406.1  mm
            Weight incl. Packaging
            6.5  kg
            Set Depth
            40.4  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            452.4  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            164.3  mm
            Product weight (+stand)
            4.99  kg

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.