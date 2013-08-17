Search terms

Professional LED TV

26HFL3008W/12
  • Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design Great value in a modern design
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED TV

    26HFL3008W/12

    Great value in a modern design

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

      Great value in a modern design

      With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

        Great value in a modern design

        With this energy efficient LED TV, you can enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation.

          Professional LED TV

          Professional LED TV

          Great value in a modern design

          with info pages and remote installation

          • 26" EasySuite
          • LED
          • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

          All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

          Additional headphone connection for personal listening

          This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

          Nurse-call compatibility optimised for the Healthcare sector

          Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

          SmartInfo for branded hotel info pages even offline

          SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through Hotel Info. Your guests have access to hotel info pages which can be changed regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

          On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

          With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            16:9
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            26  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            66  cm
            Display
            LED HD TV
            Brightness
            350  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            • Digital Crystal Clear
            • 100 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
            Panel resolution
            1366 x 768p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            100,000:1
            Viewing angle
            178º (H)/178º (V)

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer inputs
            up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
            Video inputs
            • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
            • up to 1920 x 1080p

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            TV system
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            Digital TV
            • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
            • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Video Playback Formats
            • Codec support:
            • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
            • MPEG-1
            • MPEG-2
            • MPEG-4
            • WMV9/VC1
            • Containers: AVI, MKV
            Music Playback Formats
            • AAC
            • MP3
            • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
            • LPCM
            • M4A
            • MPEG1 L1/2
            Picture Playback Formats
            • JPEG
            • BMP
            • GIF
            • PNG

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Autostore
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Cloning of TV settings via RF
            • Installation menu locking
            • Security menu access
            • Keyboard lock-out
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • On-Screen Display
            • Programme List
            • Back Controls
            • Graphical User Interface
            Clock
            • On-screen clock display
            • Wake-Up Timer
            • Wake up Melodies
            • Sleep Timer
            Clock Enhancements
            Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Welcome message
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Sleep timer
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • 4:3
            • Movie expand 14:9
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Subtitle Zoom
            • Super Zoom
            • Auto Format
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Remote Control
            • low battery detection
            • battery anti-theft protection
            Interactive hotel features
            • Connectivity panel compatible
            • Block automatic channel update
            • Block over-the-air SW download
            • SmartInstall
            • MyChoice
            • ThemeTV Lite
            • SmartInfo (Scenes)
            Prison mode
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
            Teletext
            1000-page Smart Text
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF

          • Healthcare

            Control
            • Nurse call system compatible
            • Multi remote control
            Safety
            Double isolation Class II
            Convenience
            • Headphone out
            • Independent main speaker mute

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            10 W (2 x 5 W)
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Treble and Bass Control
            • Clear Sound

          • Connectivity

            Rear Connections
            • Antenna IEC75
            • HDMI input
            • IR in / out (3.5mm mini jack)
            • SCART connector
            • Component Video In + L / R
            • VGA in
            • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
            • Service connector
            Side Connections
            • Headphones Out
            • Common Interface Slot (CI-CI+)
            • USB
            • HDMI Input

          • Power

            Mains power
            AC 220-240V, 50/60Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 35°C
            Standby power consumption
            &lt;0.3 W
            Energy Label Class
            A
            EU Energy Label power
            28  W
            Annual energy consumption
            41  kW·h

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Accessories

            Cables
            IR in/out 3.5 mm mini jack to RJ-48 cable
            Included accessories
            • Remote Control 22AV1108B/12
            • Batteries for remote control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop stand
            • Warranty Leaflet
            • Legal and safety brochure
            Optional accessories
            Set up remote 22AV8573/00

          • Dimensions

            Product weight
            5.25  kg
            Set Width
            628.2  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            628.2  mm
            Wall-mount compatible
            100 x 100 mm
            Set Height
            392.3  mm
            Set Depth
            46.9  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            434  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            159.7  mm

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

