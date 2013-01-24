Home
32HFL2869T/12
  Delight your guests
    Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking.

    Delight your guests

      Delight your guests

      with pure taste

      • 32" Studio
      • DVB-T2/T/C HEVC
      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      Greet your guests with a customisable welcome page

      A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customised easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      USB cloning of all settings for quick installation

      Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlighting, you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colours

      Ideally suited for prisons

      To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not needed by the detention market, like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.

      One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

      One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

      Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance

      With advanced volume control, you can select the start-up volume of the TV and predefine the volume range of the TV set, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding the disturbance of neighbouring guests.

      Prevent unauthorised use by joystick control locking

      By disabling or enabling joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorised use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

      Installation menu locking

      Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum convenience for guests and to avoid unnecessary reinstallation costs.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        80  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        32  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        12 (2x6)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • Equalizer
        • Balance
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analogue TV
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Rear Connectivity

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        • HDMI 1.4
        • ARC
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Scart
        • CVBS
        • RGB
        • SVHS
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        AV input
        CVBS+L/R (Cinch)
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through

      • Features

        Digital services
        • Subtitles
        • Teletext
        • MHEG
        • Now and Next
        • 8d EPG
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        Your brand
        Welcome Logo
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Switch On control
        • Channel/Source
        • Picture Style
        • Volume (incl. HP)
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        Control
        Block Automatic Channel Update
        Power control
        Green/fast start-up
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        Multi-Remote Control
        Convenience
        Headphone out

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • HEVC
        • TS
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SSA SUB
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@30Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1407A/12
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop Stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A
        • Remote Control 22AV1601A/12
          Easy remote control

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        31  W
        Annual energy consumption
        45  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 45°C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        735  mm
        Set Height
        438  mm
        Set Depth
        77/89  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        735  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        476  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        185  mm
        Product weight
        5.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        5.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 200 x 100 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand
      • Warranty leaflet

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

