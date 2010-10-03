Search terms

Professional LCD TV

32HFL3232D/10
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LCD TV

    32HFL3232D/10

    Perfectly reliable for your guests

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LCD TV

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Perfectly reliable for your guests

        With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

          Perfectly reliable for your guests

          Philips Hospitality LCD TV

          • 32" EasySuite
          • LCD
          • DVB-T MPEG 2/4
          Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

          Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

          The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

          Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

          Enjoy photo and music playback via USB

          The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, MP3 music and video files on most USB sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot on the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on-screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Welcome message on screen display

          A welcome greeting is displayed each time the TV set is switched on.

          Volume limitation

          This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

          Installation menu locking

          Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          Programmable Switch On Channel

          Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

          Additional headphone connection for personal listening

          This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

          Advanced EPG and channel list

          The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

          One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

          One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            Widescreen
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            32  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            81  cm
            Brightness
            400  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
            • 3D Combfilter
            • Active Control
            • Colour Enhancement
            • Digital Crystal Clear
            • Digital Noise Reduction
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            • Sharpness Adjustment
            • 2D/3D noise reduction
            • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
            • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
            Display screen type
            LCD Full HD W-UXGA Act. matrix
            Panel resolution
            1920 x 1080p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            100,000:1
            Response time (typical)
            5  ms
            Viewing angle
            178º (H)/178º (V)
            Peak Luminance ratio
            74  %
            Screen enhancement
            Anti-Reflection coated screen

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer formats
            • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
            • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
            • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
            • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
            Video formats
            • 480i, 60 Hz
            • 480p, 60 Hz
            • 576i, 50 Hz
            • 576p, 50 Hz
            • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Tuner bands
            • Hyperband
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            TV system
            • PAL I
            • PAL B/G
            • PAL D/K
            • SECAM B/G
            • SECAM D/K
            • SECAM L/L'
            • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
            Digital TV
            DVB-T MPEG4
            Number of Pre-set Channels
            999
            Video Playback
            • NTSC
            • SECAM
            • PAL

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Playback Formats
            • MP3
            • Slideshow files (.alb)
            • JPEG Still pictures

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • Autostore
            • Fine Tuning
            • PLL Digital Tuning
            • Plug and Play
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Installation menu locking
            • Keyboard lock-out
            • Security menu access
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • On-Screen Display
            • Side Control
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • Graphical User Interface
            • Programme List
            Clock
            Sleep Timer
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Sleep timer
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Welcome message
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • 4:3
            • Auto Format
            • Super Zoom
            • Movie expand 14:9
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Subtitle Zoom
            • Widescreen
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Remote Control
            • TV
            • battery anti-theft protection
            • low battery detection
            Interactive hotel features
            • Block automatic channel update
            • Block over-the-air SW download
            Remote control type
            22AV1104B (RC6)
            Teletext
            1000-page Smart Text
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            Teletext enhancements
            • Fast text
            • Programme information Line

          • Healthcare

            Safety
            Double isolation Class II
            Convenience
            Headphone out

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            2 x 10 W
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Smart Sound
            • Treble and Bass Control
            Sound System
            • Mono
            • Nicam Stereo
            • Stereo

          • Loudspeakers

            Built-in speakers
            2

          • Connectivity

            Number of HDMI connections
            2
            Number of Scarts
            2
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            Front/Side connections
            • HDMI v1.3
            • CVBS in
            • Audio L/R in
            • Headphones Out
            • USB 2.0
            Ext 1 Scart
            • Audio L/R
            • RGB
            HDMI 1
            HDMI v1.3
            Ext 2 Scart
            • Audio L/R
            • CVBS in
            Other connections
            • PC Audio in
            • PC-In VGA
            • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
            • Common Interface
            Ext 3
            • YPbPr
            • Audio L/R in

          • Power

            Mains power
            220-240 V; 50 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 35°C
            Standby power consumption
            0.23 W
            Power consumption (typical)
            105  W
            Annual energy consumption
            123  kW·h
            Presence of lead
            Yes*
            Mercury content
            42  mg

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Tabletop stand
            • Power cord
            • Warranty Leaflet
            • Remote Control
            • Batteries for remote control
            Optional accessories
            • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
            • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

          • Dimensions

            Box depth
            160  mm
            Product weight
            8.3  kg
            Set Width
            796  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            796  mm
            Wall-mount compatible
            200 x 200 mm
            Box height
            610  mm
            Box width
            1026  mm
            Set Height
            508.3  mm
            Weight incl. Packaging
            12.8  kg
            Set Depth
            93  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            556  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            220  mm
            Product weight (+stand)
            9.4  kg

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

