Professional LCD TV

32HFL3233D/10
  • Impress your guests, with the most efficiency Impress your guests, with the most efficiency Impress your guests, with the most efficiency
    -{discount-value}
    C

    Professional LCD TV

    32HFL3233D/10

    Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

    With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

      Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

      With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

        Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

        With this modern and energy efficient Hospitality LCD TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of digital television. Your guests will enjoy a warm welcome and great viewing experience with this professional hotel TV.

          Professional LCD TV

          Professional LCD TV

          Impress your guests, with the most efficiency

          Philips Hospitality LCD TV

          • 32" EasySuite
          • LCD
          • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4

          Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

          All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Healthcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

          ThemeTV Lite for easy channel navigation

          ThemeTV Lite offers an easy user interface that gives your guests the opportunity to navigate the guest menu to find channels from their home country, news and hotel information easily without the need for an interactive entertainment system.

          Hotel Scenea for a tailored info and start-up channel

          Hotel Scenea allows you to select and store images on the TV that can be displayed as a start-up or info channel.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Green Button allows guest to save even more energy

          With the Green Button guests have the option to save even more energy on the TV by opting for a higher backlight dimming or by switching off the screen when listening to radio. Another way to reduce a hotel's operating costs while involving guests directly.

          Installation menu locking

          Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          Additional headphone connection for personal listening

          This speaker system features an additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphones for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            81  cm
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            32  inch
            Aspect ratio
            Widescreen
            Display screen type
            LCD WXGA+ Active Matrix TFT
            Panel resolution
            1366 x 768p
            Brightness
            400  cd/m²
            Response time (typical)
            5  ms
            Picture enhancement
            • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
            • 3D Combfilter
            • Colour Enhancement
            • Colour Transient Improvement
            • Digital Crystal Clear
            • Digital Noise Reduction
            • Luminance Transient Improver
            • Sharpness Adjustment
            • 3D MA deinterlacing
            • Automatic skin tone correction
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
            • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
            • Active Control
            Dynamic screen contrast
            50,000:1
            Screen enhancement
            Anti-Reflection coated screen
            Viewing angle
            178º (H)/178º (V)
            Colour cabinet
            High gloss black deco front with black cabinet

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Video formats
            • 480i, 60 Hz
            • 480p, 60 Hz
            • 576i, 50 Hz
            • 576p, 50 Hz
            • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
            • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 50, 60 Hz
            • 1080p, 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
            Computer formats
            • 640 x 480, 60 Hz
            • 800 x 600, 60 Hz
            • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 720, 60 Hz
            • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
            • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Number of Pre-set Channels
            999
            Tuner bands
            • Hyperband
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            TV system
            • PAL I
            • PAL B/G
            • SECAM B/G
            • SECAM L/L'
            • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
            • PAL D/K
            • SECAM D/K
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC
            Digital TV
            • DVB-T MPEG4
            • DVB-C MPEG4*

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            2 x 10 W
            Sound System
            Nicam Stereo
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Smart Sound
            • Treble and Bass Control

          • Loudspeakers

            Built-in speakers
            2

          • Connectivity

            Number of Scarts
            1
            Number of HDMI connections
            2
            Ext 1 Scart
            • Audio L/R
            • RGB
            • CVBS in
            Front/Side connections
            • Headphones Out
            • USB 2.0
            • HDMI v1.3
            HDMI 1
            HDMI v1.3
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            Other connections
            • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
            • Antenna IEC75
            • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
            • S/PDIF out (coaxial)
            Ext 2
            YPbPr in

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Plug and Play
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • Fine Tuning
            • PLL Digital Tuning
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Autostore
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Installation menu locking
            • Security menu access
            • Keyboard lock-out
            • Cloning of TV settings via RF
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • On-Screen Display
            • Programme List
            • Side Control
            • Graphical User Interface
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Welcome message
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Sleep timer
            Interactive hotel features
            • Block automatic channel update
            • Block over-the-air SW download
            • MyChoice
            • ThemeTV Lite
            Prison mode
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
            Clock
            Sleep Timer
            Teletext
            1000-page Smart Text
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • 4:3
            • Movie expand 14:9
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Subtitle Zoom
            • Super Zoom
            • Auto Format
            Remote control type
            22AV1104C (RC6)
            Remote Control
            • low battery detection
            • battery anti-theft protection
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock

          • Healthcare

            Control
            Multi remote control
            Convenience
            • Headphone out
            • Independent main speaker mute
            Safety
            Double isolation Class II

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Playback Formats
            • MP3
            • JPEG Still pictures
            Video Playback Formats
            • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
            • MPEG-1
            • MPEG-2
            • MPEG-4

          • Power

            Mains power
            220-240 V, 50/60 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 35°C
            Annual energy consumption
            105  kW·h
            Presence of lead
            Yes*
            Power consumption (typical)
            80  W

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Dimensions

            Set Width
            795.6  mm
            Set Height
            508.4  mm
            Set Depth
            93  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            795.6  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            557.6  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            221.4  mm
            Box width
            1000  mm
            Box height
            610  mm
            Box depth
            160  mm
            Product weight
            8.35  kg
            Product weight (+stand)
            10  kg
            Weight incl. Packaging
            12.7  kg
            VESA wall mount compatible
            200 x 200 mm

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Remote Control
            • Batteries for remote control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop stand
            • Warranty Leaflet
            Optional accessories
            • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
            • Wall mount (tilt) 22AV3200/10

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

