Professional LED TV

42HFL7108D/12
    Professional LED TV

    42HFL7108D/12

    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

      Dare to be different!

      Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

        Dare to be different!

        Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

          Professional LED TV

          Professional LED TV

          Dare to be different!

          with OXIGEN and Ambilight

          • 42" Signature
          • LED
          • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
          Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

          Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

          Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.

          Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

          Brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

          The most advanced LED lighting technology in this Full HD LED TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlights you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

          Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

          Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

          Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

          MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

          SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

          Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

          Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding illegal content that can harm your business. With guests being able to use apps & catch-up TV even from their home country, Smart TV apps is leading the way in entertainment.

          Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

          With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

          AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

          App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to set up the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high-bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low-bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

          Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

          Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

          On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

          With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

          Philips OXIGEN for latest connectivity and best total cost

          Philips OXIGEN is a complete solution that provides you with all you need in Hospitality TV. The innovative features are designed to give both guests and professionals the latest in connectivity while ensuring the lowest cost of ownership. OXIGEN connectivity offers access to cloud-based online apps and ensures that mobile devices can communicate with the TV, while remote management tools as well as additional revenue opportunities optimise earnings throughout the product lifecycle.

          Secure SimplyShare to stream movies and music to your TV

          Secure SimplyShare gives your customers the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing makes this DLNA-based system protected so your guests will not be disturbed by other people. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed via SimplyShare on the TV!

          SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

          SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests through SmartUI. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up-to-date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

          Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

          The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

          Technical Specifications

          • Ambilight

            Ambilight Features
            • Ambilight Spectra 2
            • Wall colour adaptive
            Ambilight light system
            LED-wide colour

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            • 16:9
            • Widescreen
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            42  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            107  cm
            Display
            LED Full HD
            Brightness
            400  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            • Active Control + Light sensor
            • Digital Noise Reduction
            • Luminance Transient Improver
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            • Pixel Plus HD
            • HD Natural Motion
            Panel resolution
            1920 x 1080p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            500,000:1
            Viewing angle
            176º (H)/176º (V)
            Colour processing
            4 trillion colours (14-bit RGB)

          • Supported Display Resolution

            Computer inputs
            up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
            Video inputs
            • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
            • up to 1920 x 1080p

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Tuner bands
            • Hyperband
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            TV system
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            Digital TV
            • DVB-T2
            • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
            • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Smart TV Applications

            Control
            IXP control
            Net TV
            • Online apps
            • For HotelTV, configurable
            SimplyShare
            DMP, Secured Pairing
            Other
            HbbTV

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB
            Video Playback Formats
            • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
            • MPEG-1
            • MPEG-2
            • MPEG-4
            Music Playback Formats
            • AAC
            • MP3
            Picture Playback Formats
            JPEG

          • Oxigen

            Smart TV apps
            cloud-based apps for HotelTV
            SmartInstall
            • offline channel editing
            • offline settings editing
            • remote installation
            • SmartInfo creation
            • software upgrade
            AppControl
            Multiple SmartTV App profiles
            SmartInfo
            • browser based
            • interactive templates
            Secure Simply Share
            • DMP
            • Secured pairing

          • Convenience

            Ease of Installation
            • Plug and Play
            • Advanced Hotel Mode
            • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
            • PLL Digital Tuning
            • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
            • Programme Name
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Autostore
            • Cloning of TV settings via USB
            • Installation menu locking
            • Security menu access
            • Keyboard lock-out
            • Cloning of TV settings via RF
            Ease of Use
            • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
            • 1 channel list analogue/digital
            • On-Screen Display
            • Programme List
            • Back Controls
            • Graphical User Interface
            Clock
            • Sleep Timer
            • Wake-up Clock
            • On-screen clock display
            Clock Enhancements
            Synchro Time via TXT/DVB
            Comfort
            • Hotel Guest features
            • Auto power on
            • Green/Fast startup
            • Welcome message
            • Switch on channel
            • Volume limitation
            • Sleep timer
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Super Zoom
            • Auto Format
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            • IP EPG
            Remote Control
            • low battery detection
            • battery anti-theft protection
            Interactive hotel features
            • Connectivity panel compatible
            • ThemeTV
            • Block automatic channel update
            • Block over-the-air SW download
            • Vsecure
            • SmartInstall
            • MyChoice
            • SmartInfo Premium
            Remote control type
            22AV1109C/10 (RC6)
            Prison mode
            Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
            Teletext
            1000-page Hypertext
            Other convenience
            Kensington lock
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB
            • Firmware upgradeable via RF
            • Firmware upgradeable via IP
            Teletext enhancements
            • Fast text
            • Programme information Line

          • Healthcare

            Control
            Multi remote control
            Safety
            • Nurse call system compatible
            • Double isolation Class II
            Convenience
            • Headphone out
            • Independent main speaker mute

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            2 x 12 W, Invisible Sound
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Dynamic Bass Enhancement
            • Incredible Surround

          • Loudspeakers

            Built-in speakers
            2

          • Connectivity

            Connectivity Enhancements
            • Serial Xpress interface
            • IR-out
            • RJ-48 connector
            • Fast Infrared loop through
            • Power on scart
            • USB2.0
            Number of HDMI connections
            4
            Number of components in (YPbPr)
            1
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
            1
            Number of USBs
            3
            Other connections
            • Antenna IEC75
            • Headphone out
            • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
            • Bathroom speaker out
            • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
            • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
            • Digital audio out (optical)
            Wireless LAN
            802.11 b/g/n

          • Power

            Mains power
            220 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 40°C
            Standby power consumption
            &lt; 0.3 W
            Energy Label Class
            A+
            EU Energy Label power
            47  W
            Power Saving Features
            • Eco mode
            • Picture mute (for radio)
            Annual energy consumption
            69  kW·h

          • Green Specifications

            Safety
            Flame-retardant housing
            Low Power Standby
            Yes
            SmartPower Eco
            Yes

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Remote Control
            • Batteries for remote control
            • Power cord
            • Tabletop swivel stand
            • Warranty Leaflet
            • DC power adapter
            Optional accessories
            Set up remote 22AV8573/00

          • Dimensions

            Box depth
            132  mm
            Product weight
            12.5  kg
            Wall-mount compatible
            400 x 400 mm
            Box height
            735  mm
            Box width
            1150  mm
            Weight incl. Packaging
            16.8  kg
            Product dimensions (WxDxH)
            953 x 562 x 32.5 mm
            Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
            1150 x 735 x 132 mm
            Product weight (+stand)
            13.9  kg

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Warranty leaflet

              • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
              • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
              • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.

