Signage Solutions D-Line Display

43BDL4031D/00
    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    43BDL4031D/00

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

      Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

      • 43"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      • 450 cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        108  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.4902 x 0.4902 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)

      • Convenience

        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Lockable
        • Hidden
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loop through
        • DVI
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
        Set Width
        965.0  mm
        Set Height
        559.3  mm
        Set Depth
        45.5  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        37.99  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        22.02  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.79  inch
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6
        Product weight
        10.41  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        22.95  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -10–50  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10–90% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        0–100% (without condensation)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        120 W (max)
        Mains power
        AC (100–240 V), 2.5 A
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        65  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
        • M3 screw (x 1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • SD card cover (x 1)
        • Thumb Screw (x 8)
        Stand
        BM05922 (Universal Stand-L)(Option)

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CB
        • CE
        • EAC
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • UL/cUL
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 8.0

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide

