Search terms

  • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
  • Pause, postpone or advance a
    replenishment shipment
  • Cancel anytime
  • No returns
  • To manage and cancel your
    subscription, log into your account
  • Try the device with monthly payments
  • Easy cancellation of your subscription
  • Free delivery and returns
  • Manage your subscription through your personal account

Professional LED LCD TV

46HFL4382D/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Be part of the action! Be part of the action! Be part of the action!
    -{discount-value}

    Professional LED LCD TV

    46HFL4382D/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Be part of the action!

    Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional LED LCD TV

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Be part of the action!

      Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

      Be part of the action!

      Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Professional LED LCD TV

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Be part of the action!

        Like a painting on your wall, experience the latest in ultra-thin TV from Philips. Combining powerful LED picture performance, be assured your guests are always part of the action. See all benefits

        Similar products

        See all Signature

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          Professional LED LCD TV

          Professional LED LCD TV

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          Be part of the action!

          with brilliant LED picture performance

          • 117 cm (46") Signature
          • LED
          • DVB-T/C MPEG 2/4
          HD Natural Motion for ultra-smooth motion in Full HD movies

          HD Natural Motion for ultra-smooth motion in Full HD movies

          Philips invented HD Natural Motion to minimise juddering effects that are visible with movie-based picture content. The award winning algorithm estimates motion in the picture and corrects juddering movements in both broadcast and recorded movie material (such as DVD and Blu-ray Disc). The resulting smooth motion reproduction and excellent sharpness take the viewing experience to a higher level.

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

          The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colours.

          USB for fantastic multimedia playback

          USB for fantastic multimedia playback

          The USB connector allows access to jpeg photos, MP3 music and video files on most USB sticks (USB memory-class device). Plug the USB into the slot on the side of the TV and access the multimedia content using the easy on-screen content browser. You can now view and share your videos, photos and music.

          Full HD TV with Pixel Plus HD for better details and clarity

          Pixel Plus HD offers the unique combination of ultimate sharpness, natural detail, vivid colours and smooth natural motion on all qualities of HD, standard TV signals and multimedia content, for high definition displays. Artifacts and noise in all sources from multimedia to standard definition TV and also in highly compressed HD are detected and reduced, ensuring that the picture is clear and razor sharp.

          Integrated Connectivity Panel

          The Integrated Connectivity Panel allows your guests to seamlessly connect their personal devices to your TV without the need for an external Connectivity Panel.

          Volume limitation

          This feature predefines the volume range within which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and disturbance of neighbouring guests.

          Installation menu locking

          Prevents unauthorised access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reprogramming costs.

          Low power consumption

          Philips TVs are designed to minimise power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

          Eco-friendly design and flame-retardant housing

          Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame-retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to a fire.

          Programmable Switch On Channel

          Perfect for in-house advertising or information channels as it allows a predefined channel to be shown when the TV is turned on.

          Advanced EPG and channel list

          The attractive EPG and channel list include intuitive buttons with clear guiding graphics to easily locate your favourite channels.

          One combined channel list for Analogue and Digital channels

          One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

          Technical Specifications

          • Picture/Display

            Aspect ratio
            Widescreen
            Diagonal screen size (inch)
            46  inch
            Diagonal screen size (metric)
            117  cm
            Brightness
            450  cd/m²
            Picture enhancement
            • Active Control + Light sensor
            • Colour Enhancement
            • Digital Noise Reduction
            • Luminance Transient Improver
            • 2D/3D noise reduction
            • Dynamic contrast enhancement
            • Pixel Plus HD
            • 100 Hz Clear LCD
            • 1080p 24/25/30 Hz processing
            • 1080p 50/60 Hz processing
            • HD Natural Motion
            Panel resolution
            1920 x 1080p
            Dynamic screen contrast
            500,000:1
            Response time (typical)
            2  ms
            Viewing angle
            176º (H)/176º (V)
            Peak Luminance ratio
            65  %
            Screen enhancement
            Anti-Reflection coated screen

          • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

            Aerial Input
            75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
            Tuner bands
            • Hyperband
            • S-Channel
            • UHF
            • VHF
            TV system
            • PAL I
            • PAL B/G
            • PAL D/K
            • SECAM B/G
            • SECAM D/K
            • SECAM L/L'
            • DVB COFDM 2K/8K
            Digital TV
            • DVB Terrestrial*
            • DVB-C MPEG4
            • DVB-T MPEG4
            Video Playback
            • PAL
            • SECAM
            • NTSC

          • Multimedia Applications

            Multimedia connections
            USB memory class device

          • Convenience

            Child Protection
            Child Lock+Parental Control
            Ease of Installation
            • Programme Name
            • Auto Programme Naming
            • Sorting
            Ease of Use
            • Smart Picture
            • Smart Sound
            Clock
            Sleep Timer
            Screen Format Adjustments
            • Movie expand 16:9
            • Widescreen
            • Super Zoom
            • unscaled (1080p dot by dot)
            • Auto Format
            Multimedia
            USB autobreak-in
            Electronic Programme Guide
            • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
            • Now + Next EPG
            Teletext
            1200-page Hypertext
            Firmware upgradeable
            • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
            • Firmware upgradeable via USB

          • Sound

            Output power (RMS)
            20 W
            Sound Enhancement
            • Auto Volume Leveller
            • Incredible Surround
            • Treble and Bass Control
            Sound System
            • Mono
            • Stereo
            • Nicam Stereo

          • Connectivity

            Audio Output - Digital
            Coaxial (cinch)
            EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
            • One touch play
            • System standby
            • Remote control pass-through
            • System audio control
            Front/Side connections
            • USB
            • HDMI v1.3
            Ext 1 Scart
            • Audio L/R
            • RGB
            HDMI 2
            HDMI v1.3
            Other connections
            Headphone out
            Ext 2
            • Audio L/R in
            • YPbPr in

          • Power

            Mains power
            220-240 V ~ ;50-60 Hz
            Ambient temperature
            5°C to 35°C
            Standby power consumption
            &lt; 0.15 W
            Power consumption (typical)
            109  W
            Off mode power consumption
            &lt; 0.01
            Annual energy consumption
            159.14  kW·h
            Presence of lead
            Yes*

          • Accessories

            Included accessories
            • Remote Control
            • Tabletop swivel stand
            • Quick start guide
            • Warranty Leaflet
            Optional accessories
            Set up remote 22AV8573/00

          • Dimensions

            Box depth
            198  mm
            Product weight
            17.9  kg
            Set Width
            1122  mm
            Set width (with stand)
            1122  mm
            Wall-mount compatible
            300 x 300 mm
            Box height
            773  mm
            Box width
            1349  mm
            Set Height
            685  mm
            Weight incl. Packaging
            26.4  kg
            Set Depth
            87  mm
            Set height (with stand)
            731  mm
            Set depth (with stand)
            268  mm
            Product weight (+stand)
            21.3  kg

          What's in the box?

          Other items in the box

          • Batteries for remote control
          • Remote Control
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop tilt stand
          • Warranty leaflet

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
              • Annual energy consumption is calculated using the typical power consumption of 4 hours per day, 365 days per year.
              • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.