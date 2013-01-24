Home
Professional LED TV

47HFL7009D/12
    Dare to be different!

    Like a painting on your wall. Enjoy the latest ultra-thin LED TV and the immersion of Ambilight. With the complete set of hospitality features and Philips OXIGEN, this TV is designed to meet the highest demands.

      • 47" Signature
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C MPEG 2/4
      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Ambilight Spectra 2-sided intensifies the viewing experience

      Add a new dimension to your viewing experience with Ambilight Spectra 2. This patented Philips technology enlarges the screen by projecting a glow of light from 2 sides of the back of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Ambilight automatically adjusts the colour and brightness of the light to match the TV picture. Thanks to the wall-adaptive function, the colour of the light is perfect, regardless of your wall colour.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes the installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or the Internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments at your hotel.

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music — it can all be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast and DirectShare!

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true to life picture.

      AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

      App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to set up the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high-bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low-bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever-growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and preventing illegal content from harming your business. With our shared revenue you have the opportunity to earn back the cost of bandwidth used by your guests.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customised interactivity

      Save costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. As well as delivering content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your Internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customised portal you want.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

      With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At the push of a button the clock is displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Technical Specifications

      • Oxigen

        SmartInstall
        • offline channel editing
        • offline settings editing
        • remote installation
        • SmartInfo creation
        • software upgrade
        SmartInfo
        • Picture slideshow or browser
        • interactive templates
        Smart TV apps
        cloud-based apps for HotelTV
        AppControl
        Multiple SmartTV App profiles
        Sharing
        • Secured Pairing
        • DirectShare DLNA Wi-Fi Direct
        • Wi-Fi Miracast

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        119  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        47  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Active Control + Light sensor
        • Digital Crystal Clear

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920 x 1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Aerial Input
        75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
        Tuner bands
        • Hyperband
        • S-Channel
        • UHF
        • VHF
        Digital TV
        • DVB-T MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-C MPEG2/MPEG4
        • DVB-T2
        • HbbTv (EU)
        TV system
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        IP Playback
        • IGMP Multicast
        • Unicast

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Incredible Surround

      • Connectivity

        Number of USBs
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of components in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of scarts (RGB/CVBS)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System standby
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Headphone out
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Bathroom speaker out
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        Connectivity Enhancements
        • Serial Xpress interface
        • WIXP / JAPIT TV Control
        • IR-out
        • RJ-48 connector
        • Fast Infrared loop through
        • Power on scart
        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 b/g/n
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        Wake-up on LAN
        Functionality to wake up the TV from standby using Ethernet network
        Green standby in IP systems

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        • Plug and Play
        • Advanced Hotel Mode
        • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
        • PLL Digital Tuning
        • Automatic Channel Install (ACI)
        • Programme Name
        • Auto Programme Naming
        • Autostore
        • Installation menu locking
        • Security menu access
        • Joystick control lock
        Ease of Use
        • Auto Volume Leveller (AVL)
        • 1 channel list analogue/digital
        • On-Screen Display
        • Programme List
        • Joystick control
        • Graphical User Interface
        Comfort
        • Hotel Guest features
        • Auto power on
        • Green/Fast startup
        • Welcome message
        • Switch on channel
        • Volume limitation
        • Sleep timer
        Interactive hotel features
        • Connectivity panel compatible
        • Block automatic channel update
        • Block over-the-air SW download
        • Vsecure
        • MyChoice
        Prison mode
        Txt, MHEG, USB, EPG, Sub block
        Clock
        • On-screen clock display
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake-up Clock
        • External clock compatible
        Teletext
        1000-page Hypertext
        Electronic Programme Guide
        • 8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        • Now + Next EPG
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Widescreen
        • Super Zoom
        • Auto Format
        Remote control type
        22AV1409A/12 (RC6)
        Remote Control
        • low battery detection
        • battery anti-theft protection
        Firmware and Settings upgradable
        via USB, RF and IP
        Skype ready
        With accessory camera
        Safety lock
        Kensington lock

      • Healthcare

        Control
        • Multi remote control
        • White RC Compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Double isolation Class II

      • Multimedia Applications

        Multimedia connections
        • USB
        • LAN
        Video Playback Formats
        • Codec support:
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • LPCM
        • M4A
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        Ambilight Spectra 2
        Ambilight light system
        LED-wide colour

      • Power

        Mains power
        220 - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
        EU Energy Label power
        37  W
        Energy Label Class
        A++
        Annual energy consumption
        54  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.3 W
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Green Specifications

        Safety
        Flame-retardant housing
        Low Power Standby
        Yes
        SmartPower Eco
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1064  mm
        Set Height
        619.9  mm
        Set Depth
        69.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1064  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        678.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        222.5  mm
        Product weight
        13.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        14.8  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 400 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Power cord
        • Tabletop swivel stand
        • Warranty Leaflet
        Optional accessories
        • Set up remote 22AV8573/00
        • Ext. Clock Module 22AV1120C
          External USB Clock Module
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H
          Healthcare remote control for Hospitality TV business
        • USB Skype Camera PTA317/00

          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2.
          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.

