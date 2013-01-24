Home
    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference. See all benefits

      Go big

      Versatile videowall display.

      • 55"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • 500 cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

      Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

      Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

      Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Component BNC (x 3)
        • Composite (Share component Y)
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • DisplayPort
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Energy-saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 10

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        3.5 mm
        Bezel width
        Top/Left: 2.3 mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2 mm
        Set Width
        1213.4  mm
        Set Height
        684.2  mm
        Set Depth
        107.65  mm
        Product weight
        26.5  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm
        Product weight (lb)
        58.42  lb
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.23  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        26.93  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        47.77  inch

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        Universal (AC 100 - 240 V) Current: 2.5 A
        Consumption (On mode)
        155 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Consumption (Max)
        320 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W (RMS)

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • IR cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1) - 1 pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
        • Thumbscrew (8 pcs)
        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • DVI-D cable
        • Edge alignment pins
        • RS232 cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • GOST
        • EPEAT
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

