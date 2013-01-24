Home
Signage Solutions D-Line Display

55BDL4031D/00
    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Inform. Effortlessly.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

    Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.

      Inform. Effortlessly.

      Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

      • 55"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      • 450 cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1100:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.630 x 0.630 mm
        Display colours
        16.7 Million
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI (x 2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5 mm jack
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width (inch)
        48.56  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        27.96  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        1.79  inch
        Set Width
        1233.4  mm
        Set Height
        710.3  mm
        Set Depth
        45.5  mm
        Bezel width
        9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
        Product weight (lb)
        39.68  lb
        Product weight
        18.0  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Convenience

        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • IR Loop through
        • DVI
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        150 W (max)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        AC (100–240 V), 2.5 A
        Consumption (Typical)
        85  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20~80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5~95% RH (No condensation)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        Included Accessories
        • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
        • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
        • M3 screw (x 1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • SD card cover (x 1)
        • Thumb Screw (x 8)
        Stand
        BM05922 (Universal Stand-L)(Option)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • EAC
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • UL/cUL
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable

