Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- RS232 cable
Inform. Effortlessly.
Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Inform. Effortlessly.
Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.
Inform. Effortlessly.
Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Inform. Effortlessly.
Make it clear with a powerful Philips D-Line Professional Full HD Display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control and reliable connectivity.
D-Line Display
Philips shop price
Total:
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Operating conditions
Sound
Accessories
Miscellaneous