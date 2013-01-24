Home
65HFL6014U/12
    With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

      With Chromecast built in

      Android updates. Always the latest functionality

      Android-powered Philips Professional TVs are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The TVs are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display, too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

      Chromecast built in. Cast content to the big screen

      Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps — their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

      With one-touch access to the Google Play Store, it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies and more to your Philips Professional TV.

      Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

      Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customise with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

      Analytics on board. Get stats on what's being watched

      From hotel chain to sports bar, monitor how your Android-powered Philips Professional TV is used. Find out how often specific channels are watched. Test the effectiveness of your advertising. Get the information you need to manage costs effectively, with easy access to screen-time data.

      AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

      Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers — no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      CMND and Control. Operate, update, maintain

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software and monitoring display status — whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

      CMND & Check-in. Personalise every experience

      Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalised experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process or offering multiple channel packages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Brightness
        370  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H)/178º (V)

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Design

        Colour
        Silver

      • Android TV

        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        OS
        Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analogue TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • OTT App Channels

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wi-Fi-Direct

      • Rear Connectivity

        External power
        12 V, max 1.5 A
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        VGA input
        • 15 pin D-sub
        • Audio in
        USB 3
        USB 2.0
        HDMI 3
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Side Connectivity

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        USB 2
        USB 3.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
        HDMI 2
        HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now and Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Sharing
        • Chromecast Ultra built in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Apps
        • Google Play Store
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • AppControl
        Your brand
        • Customisable Home Screen
        • Customisable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Integrated services
        5-Day Weather Forecast
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake Up Sounds
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        Remote Control
        • Low-Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
        Control
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • SecureMedia
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high-security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI 1/2
        Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
        HDMI 3
        Up to 3840 x 2160p @30 Hz
        Tuner
        • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
        • Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Edge Stand
        Optional
        • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
        • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        EU Energy Label power
        105  W
        Annual energy consumption
        154  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1462  mm
        Set Height
        842  mm
        Set Depth
        71/87  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1462  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        906  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        279  mm
        Product weight
        24.5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        25.2  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M6
        • 400 x 200 mm

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the TV is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

