Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

86BDL3552T/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    86BDL3552T/00

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Interactive classroom display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.

      Whiteboard mode built in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on the screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing and advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 32 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI
        • HDMI (x4)
        • USB-C
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Other connections
        • micro USB
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • mPCIe
        • USB
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 25,30,50 HZ
        • 1920 x 1080, 25,30,50 HZ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1961.00  mm
        Set Height
        1132.30  mm
        Set Depth
        80.50(@wall mount), 180.40(@max)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.20  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        44.58  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.17(@wall mount), 7.10(@max)  inch
        Bezel width
        16.30 mm(even)
        Product weight (lb)
        156.53  lb
        Product weight
        71.0  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        6*M4*L6(200x100)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • IR Loop through
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen-saving functions
        Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 - 240 V~, 50 - 60 Hz, 7.5 A
        Consumption (Typical)
        337.4  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        488

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
        • USB cable
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Passive stylus X2
        Optional accessories
        CastTo dongle

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • PNG

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • VCCI
        • EAC
        • FCC, Class B
        • PSB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective
        • Tempered safety glass
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        GPU
        DDR4 4 GB
        Memory
        4 GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wi-Fi
        • 2G/5G 2T2R
        • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual band

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
      • USB cable
      • Optional accessories: CastTo dongle

