Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

D-Line Display

86BDL4150D/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Say more Say more Say more
    -{discount-value}

    D-Line Display

    86BDL4150D/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips' superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

    D-Line Display

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips' superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips' superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

    D-Line Display

    Say more

    Make it stand out with a fast D-Line professional 4K UHD display. Philips' superb picture quality ensures true colours and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all d-line-series
      • -{discount-value}

        Philips shop price

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      D-Line Display

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Say more

      Smart, fast, 24/7 display.

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • 500 cd/m²
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      FailOver ensures that content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2 x 2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

      Android 7. Dedicated Android processor

      Control your Philips professional display via an internet connection. The integrated Android OS (SoC) lets you install web and native Android apps directly onto the display. A built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day or user.

      CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

      Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

      Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

      Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot access the local network.

      Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

      Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 7.1.2

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
        Video output
        DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        • SPDIF
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • External speaker connection
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
        • USB 2.0
        • USB 3.0
        • mPCIe
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50 Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1927.9  mm
        Set Height
        1098.9  mm
        Set Depth
        76.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        75.90  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        43.26  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3  inch
        Bezel width
        15.2 (T/L/R/B)
        Product weight (lb)
        140.65  lb
        Product weight
        63.8  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loop through
        • DisplayPort
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        262 W +/- 10%  W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% – 80% (operation), 10% – 90% (storage)  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • SD card cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual-Core Cortex-A72 @2 GHz
        • Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.5 GHz
        GPU
        ARM Mali-T864
        Memory
        4 GB DDR3
        Storage
        64 G eMMc
        Wi-Fi
        • 2T2R
        • 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
        • WCT07R2201

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

          Philips shop price

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

            Philips shop price

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount