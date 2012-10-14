Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- VGA cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
Deliver your marketing messages in style
Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 32" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deliver your marketing messages in style
Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 32" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits
Deliver your marketing messages in style
Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 32" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deliver your marketing messages in style
Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 32" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits
E-Line Display
Total:
recurring payment
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.
Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.
This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.
The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.
Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.
Enjoy crystal-clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video, the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus, eliminating the need for extra cables.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.