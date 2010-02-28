Search terms

LCD monitor

BDL4225E/00
    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications. See all benefits

    The best all round public signage display

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm (42") LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications. See all benefits

      for indoor applications

      • 107 cm (42")
      • multimedia
      • Full HD
      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analogue signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backwards-compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

      Advanced anti-image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking on LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this happening, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards of care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      VGA Loop through

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to install as they are captivating to your audience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.485 x 0.485
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        500  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.06 Billion colours
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1400:1
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x 1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        AV input
        • HDMI x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • Composite (RCA) x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • S-video x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 2
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • Audio (L/R) x 1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Screen-saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 7 W (8 ohm)

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 132 W
        Standby power consumption
        <1 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        45 mm/1.77 inch
        Set height (with stand)
        663  mm
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        26.1  inch
        Set Width
        1022  mm
        Product weight
        19.8  kg
        Set depth (with stand)
        250  mm
        Set Height
        615  mm
        Set Depth
        129  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        9.8  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        40.2  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        24.2  inch
        Wall Mount
        200 x 200 mm, 400 x 200 mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        5.1  inch
        Product weight (lb)
        43.65  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • Tabletop stand
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Tabletop stand
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

